AUD/USD analysis: downward potential building up

AUD/USD Current price: 0.8024

The AUD/USD pair ends the day modestly lower in the 0.8020 region, easing from a third consecutive day but off its low of 0.7998. The pair fell early Asia, as the dollar was strong, while the Australian August NAB indexes came in mixed. Business conditions during the month remained near its recent record high, at 15, but business confidence plunged, down to 5 from previous 12. The country will release its Westpac Consumer confidence for September during the next few hours, previously at -1.2%, while money figures coming from China may also affect the pair. The 4 hours chart for the pair puts the risk towards the downside as the price develop below its 20 SMA ever since the week started, with an advance up to its meeting selling interest, whilst in the same chart, the RSI indicator has resumed its decline, currently around 49. The Momentum indicator aims higher but within negative territory, with the pair only with chances of turning short term bullish on a steady advance beyond 0.8060, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 0.8000 0.7965 0.7930

Resistance levels: 0.8060 0.8100 0.8140

