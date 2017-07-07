AUD/USD analysis: downside limited, but bearish correction possible

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7606

The AUD/USD pair closed the week in the red at 0.7606, hit at the beginning of the week by a neutral RBA, which somehow disappointed investors, hoping for a hawkish stance. The decline, however, was contained by buying interest around 0.7570, with Friday's recovery supported by rising equities. The week will start with China releasing its June inflation, expected little changed from previous readings. As usual, strong numbers will back the Aussie while disappointing figures would put the Aussie under pressure. The downward potential is limited according to the daily chart, as the price settled around its 20 DMA, while technical indicators have bounced modestly from their mid-lines. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the technical stance is also slightly positive, as the pair has settled above a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates around its mid-line and the Momentum heads higher above its 100 level. The pair can extend its decline on a break below the mentioned 0.7570 level, now the immediate support, with scope then to extend down to 0.7490, where buying interest will likely contain the slide.

Support levels: 0.7570 0.7530 0.7490

Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7640 0.7680

