AUD/USD analysis: downside limited, but bearish correction possible
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7606
The AUD/USD pair closed the week in the red at 0.7606, hit at the beginning of the week by a neutral RBA, which somehow disappointed investors, hoping for a hawkish stance. The decline, however, was contained by buying interest around 0.7570, with Friday's recovery supported by rising equities. The week will start with China releasing its June inflation, expected little changed from previous readings. As usual, strong numbers will back the Aussie while disappointing figures would put the Aussie under pressure. The downward potential is limited according to the daily chart, as the price settled around its 20 DMA, while technical indicators have bounced modestly from their mid-lines. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the technical stance is also slightly positive, as the pair has settled above a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates around its mid-line and the Momentum heads higher above its 100 level. The pair can extend its decline on a break below the mentioned 0.7570 level, now the immediate support, with scope then to extend down to 0.7490, where buying interest will likely contain the slide.
Support levels: 0.7570 0.7530 0.7490
Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7640 0.7680
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.