AUD/USD analysis: downside limited above 0.7500

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7526

The Aussie edged strongly higher against its American rival this past week, with the pair settling at 0.7526, its highest daily close in over a month. The early advance, fueled by rising commodities and equities and broad dollar's weakness, reversed at the end of the week, amid poor Chinese data. May´s producer price index fell to 5.5% yearly basis, missing expectations of 5.7% and below previous 6.4%, while monthly inflation edged lower, although less than expected, down by 0.1% when compared to April. Helping the pair advance was resurging demand for the greenback on European jitters. The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that it was unable to surpass its 100 DMA, but settled a few pips above a horizontal 200 DMA and well above a bullish 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators lost upward momentum and turned modestly lower, but are still within positive territory, leaving a neutral stance that can turn negative on a break below 0.7500. In the shorter term, the scale leans towards the downside, as the pair settled below its 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator heads lower right below its 100 level, while the RSI indicator heads south around 54, in line with the longer term perspective.

Support levels: 0.7500 0.7450 0.741

Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7640

