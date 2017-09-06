AUD/USD analysis: downside limited above 0.7500
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7526
The Aussie edged strongly higher against its American rival this past week, with the pair settling at 0.7526, its highest daily close in over a month. The early advance, fueled by rising commodities and equities and broad dollar's weakness, reversed at the end of the week, amid poor Chinese data. May´s producer price index fell to 5.5% yearly basis, missing expectations of 5.7% and below previous 6.4%, while monthly inflation edged lower, although less than expected, down by 0.1% when compared to April. Helping the pair advance was resurging demand for the greenback on European jitters. The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that it was unable to surpass its 100 DMA, but settled a few pips above a horizontal 200 DMA and well above a bullish 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators lost upward momentum and turned modestly lower, but are still within positive territory, leaving a neutral stance that can turn negative on a break below 0.7500. In the shorter term, the scale leans towards the downside, as the pair settled below its 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator heads lower right below its 100 level, while the RSI indicator heads south around 54, in line with the longer term perspective.
Support levels: 0.7500 0.7450 0.741
Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7640
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.