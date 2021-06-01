AUD/USD Analysis: Dovish RBA caps the upside, 0.7700 mark holds the key for bulls

Sustained USD selling assisted AUD/USD to gain some positive traction during the Asian session.

The momentum lost steam after the RBA announced its decision and maintained a dovish bias.

The technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.

The AUD/USD pair added to the previous day's modest gains and scaled higher during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. This marked the second consecutive day of the positive move and was sponsored by persistent US dollar selling bias. Despite stronger inflation data from the US, investors seem convinced that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy for a longer period. Various FOMC officials have downplayed worries about runaway inflation and reiterated that any spike in prices would prove to be temporary. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.

Bulls seemed rather unaffected by concerns that the economic recovery path could be derailed amid the renewed lockdown in Melbourne, instead took cues from better-than-expected domestic data. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the country's current account surplus jumped to a record A$18.3 billion in the first quarter from A$14.5 billion previous. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in iron-ore prices – supported by China’s easing of the emissions control on steel plants – further contributed to the bid tone surrounding the commodity-linked aussie. The momentum pushed the pair to four-day tops, albeit lost steam after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its monetary policy decision.

As was widely anticipated, the RBA board members decided to leave the official cash rate and target for the yield on the 3-year Australian government bond at 0.10%. The accompanying rate statement confirmed that the central bank will review its Yield Curve Control (YCC) and Quantitative Easing (QE) program in July. The RBA reiterated that it will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target rate, which is unlikely to be until 2024 at the earlier. There was a slight downside risk bias added to the statement amid the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus. The fact that the RBA maintained its dovish bias prompted some selling around the major.

With the key central bank event risk out of the way, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with scheduled speeches by the Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard, would influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will further contribute to producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent decline might continue to find decent support near the 0.7700 mark. This is closely followed by strong horizontal support near the 0.7675 region, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 0.7600 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the daily swing highs, around the 0.7765-70 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 0.7800 mark and the 0.7815-20 supply zone. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and trigger some near-term short-covering move. The pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7855-60 region and aim to reclaim the 0.7900 round-figure mark.