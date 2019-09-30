AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6749
- The RBA is expected to cut rates to a new record low of 0.75%.
- Mixed Chinese data kept Aussie gains limited at the beginning of the week.
- AUD/USD under pressure as long as below 0.6840.
The AUD/USD pair is trading modestly lower daily basis, heading into the Asian session at around 0.6750. The Aussie was unable to benefit from the better momentum of equities in the last trading session of the day, with broad dollar’s strength prevailing. Data released at the beginning of the day didn’t help, as Australian TD Securities Inflation was up by 0.1% MoM and by 1.5% YoY, this last below the previous 1.7%. Also, Chinese official Manufacturing PMI came in slightly better than expected up to 49.8 in September, still within contraction levels. The Non-Manufacturing PMI, on the other hand, disappointed with 53.7 from 53.8 previously.
The market’s attention now shifts toward the Reserve Bank of Australia. The RBA is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, and the central bank is largely anticipated to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75%, after already cutting twice in the last months. The cut is mostly priced in, but could anyway result in a substantial AUD slump, moreover considering the greenback’s broad strength amid demand for safety.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading at the lower end of the previous week’s range, capped by a Fibonacci resistance at around 0.6770. The short-term technical picture is bearish, as, despite multiple attempts, the pair is unable to settle above a bearish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart. The momentum indicator in the mentioned chart heads lower within negative levels, although the RSI stabilized around 41. It’s all about how the market takes the Australian Central Bank decision and whether this last hints additional cuts ahead. A dovish stance which results in a break below 0.6730 would result in a test of the multi-year low set last August at 0.6676.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2300
The GBP/USD pair trades near a multi-week low of 1.2284 set last week amid persistent dollar’s strength and Brexit turmoil weighing on Sterling.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108
After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.