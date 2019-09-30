AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6749

The RBA is expected to cut rates to a new record low of 0.75%.

Mixed Chinese data kept Aussie gains limited at the beginning of the week.

AUD/USD under pressure as long as below 0.6840.

The AUD/USD pair is trading modestly lower daily basis, heading into the Asian session at around 0.6750. The Aussie was unable to benefit from the better momentum of equities in the last trading session of the day, with broad dollar’s strength prevailing. Data released at the beginning of the day didn’t help, as Australian TD Securities Inflation was up by 0.1% MoM and by 1.5% YoY, this last below the previous 1.7%. Also, Chinese official Manufacturing PMI came in slightly better than expected up to 49.8 in September, still within contraction levels. The Non-Manufacturing PMI, on the other hand, disappointed with 53.7 from 53.8 previously.

The market’s attention now shifts toward the Reserve Bank of Australia. The RBA is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, and the central bank is largely anticipated to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75%, after already cutting twice in the last months. The cut is mostly priced in, but could anyway result in a substantial AUD slump, moreover considering the greenback’s broad strength amid demand for safety.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading at the lower end of the previous week’s range, capped by a Fibonacci resistance at around 0.6770. The short-term technical picture is bearish, as, despite multiple attempts, the pair is unable to settle above a bearish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart. The momentum indicator in the mentioned chart heads lower within negative levels, although the RSI stabilized around 41. It’s all about how the market takes the Australian Central Bank decision and whether this last hints additional cuts ahead. A dovish stance which results in a break below 0.6730 would result in a test of the multi-year low set last August at 0.6676.

Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840