AUD/USD Analysis: Defies stronger USD, bulls await a move beyond 0.7315-20 supply zone

The underlying bullish sentiment allowed the perceived riskier aussie to gain traction on Monday.

AUD/USD got an additional boost from Tuesday’s release of better-than-expected domestic data.

Bulls seemed rather unaffected by sustained USD buying, bolstered by surging US bond yields.

The AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new trading week and reversed a major part of its losses posted on Friday. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and helped offset sustained US dollar buying. The US Treasury bond yields have been moving higher after the Fed hinted that it may soon taper its asset purchases and the dot plot showed policymakers' inclination to raise interest rates in 2022. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond surpassed the 1.50% threshold for the first time since June 2021, which, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback.

Meanwhile, expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed were reinforced by comments from Fed Governor Lael Brainard, New York Fed President John Williams and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. The officials expressed comfort with the first phase of policy tightening. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the causes of the recent rise in inflation may last longer than anticipated. In prepared remarks to be delivered on Tuesday, the central bank chief said that the strong economic growth has met with upward price pressures caused by supply chain bottlenecks and other factors. This, along with mostly upbeat US macro data, pushed the USD back closer to one-month tops.

The US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders in the United States increased by 1.8% in August, surpassing expectations for a 0.7% rise by a big margin. Moreover, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to show a 0.5% growth as against a modest decline reported earlier. Additional details revealed that orders excluding transportation rose 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected. The only disappointment was offset by stronger non-defence capital goods orders excluding aircraft – a closely watched proxy for business spending plans – and orders excluding defence equipment. The pair, however, had a rather muted reaction and finally settled with modest gains, shrugging off worries over China Evergrande's debt crisis.

The pair gained some follow-through traction for the second successive day and moved back above the 0.7300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday following the release of positive domestic data. The preliminary report showed that Australia Retail Sales contracted by 1.7% in August as against consensus estimates for a 2.5% decline. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or opt to take some profits off the table. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders will take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From current levels, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.7315-20 supply zone before positioning for any further gains. The pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7365 region and aim to reclaim the 0.7400 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards mid-0.7400s en-route monthly swing highs, around the 0.7475-80 region touched on September 3.

On the flip side, the 0.7255-50 area now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might continue to attract some buying and remain limited near the 0.7220 strong horizontal support. A convincing breakthrough, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 0.7200 mark would turn the pair vulnerable. Bearish traders might then aim to challenge YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark, with some intermediate support near the 0.7135-30 region.