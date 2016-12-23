AUD/USD analysis: deeper decline expected below 0.7145

The AUD/USD pair extended its decline to a fresh 7-month low this Friday, ending at 0.7175, below the 61.8% retracement of this year rally for the first time since late May. The Aussie was dragged lower by iron-ore, as the commodity fell to a fresh 3-week low, and news showing that China has lowered its growth's expectations. President Xi Jinping warned that China’s economy faces domestic and global uncertainties, and suggested Beijing could tolerate growth as low as 6.5%. An official confirmation, however, won't be available until March. The AUD/USD pair's daily chart shows that technical indicators head sharply lower, despite being in extreme oversold territory, whilst the price is also far below a now bearish 20 DMA in the 0.7380 region. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators have lost downward strength, but hold within bearish territory, while the 20 SMA has extended its slide above the current level. A major Fibonacci resistance stands at 0.7210, while the main support is now 0.7145, May monthly low.

