Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUD/USD daily chart.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops further toward 0.6350 on weak Australia's employment data
AUD/USD is falling further toward 0.6350, refreshing YTD lows after the downbeat Australian employment data, which showed an unexpected rise in the Unemployment Rate to 3..7% in July. Discouraging details of the report and risk aversion also weigh on the Aussie pair.
EUR/USD renews multi-day low, further downside towards 1.0840 appears impulsive
EUR/USD slides to the fresh low since early July as US Dollar extends the latest run-up during early Thursday. The Euro pair drops for the second consecutive day to 1.0866, refreshing the 1.5-month low amid market’s risk-off mood and the firmer US Treasury bond yields.
Gold struggles near multi-month low, seems vulnerable below 200-day SMA
Gold struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and languishes near its lowest level since mid-March touched during the Asian session. The XAU/USDtrades around the $1,890 level and seems vulnerable in the wake of the overnight bearish break through the very important 200-day SMA for the first time since November 2022.
Breaking: $1.7 million worth of ETH stuck in the Shibarium bridge as Ethereum L2 chain goes live
PeckShield has reported that up to $1.7 million worth of Ether (ETH) has been stuck in the Shibarium bridge. With this, there is speculation that this liquidity may have caused the recent dip.
Fear the Fed collides with China crisis
US equities were weaker again Wednesday, with the S&P 500 down 0.8%. US 10-year yields rose another 4bps to 4.25%, the highest since 2008 after the Fed minutes suggested little appetite for backing away from a tightening bias.