AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar declined by 26 pips or 0.34% against the US Dollar on Thursday. Bearish traders were unable to break the 0.7725 level during yesterday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame charts. The exchange rate could continue to edge lower within the following trading session. The possible target for sellers would be near the 0.7700 level.

However, the support level at 0.7726 could still provide support for the currency exchange rate today.