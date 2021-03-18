The Australian Dollar surged by 110 pips or 1.43% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7740 during yesterday's trading session.
Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for the AUD/USD pair will be near the weekly resistance level at 0.7905.
However, the currency exchange rate might make a brief retracement towards the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7752 within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as US yields surge
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.19 reversing its post-FOMC rise towards 1.20 as US ten-year yields hit new highs above 1.75%. Europe is struggling with vaccine distribution. Investors are still digesting the Fed's dovish statement, yet one that accepts higher long-term borrowing costs.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows around $1720 as yields surge
Spot gold prices have unwound Wednesday’s post-FOMC gains to slip back into the low $1720s. Surging US yields have driven the drop, as markets bet on a strong US economy and higher inflation.
Crypto bull cycle awaits Bitcoin's imminent upswing beyond $62,000
Bitcoin faces stubborn resistance between $59,000 and $60,000, but the uptrend remains strong based on technical. Ethereum could freefall back to $1,700, support highlighted by the 100 SMA and 200 SMA.
AstraZeneca vaccine set to be given the go ahead from EMA-SVD
AstraZeneca's (AZN) covid 19 vaccine is set to be given the go-ahead for use in the EU according to Svenska Dagbladet, citing sources. The European Medicines Agency is due to hold a press conference on its decision imminently.