AUD/USD analysis: correction underway

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7717

Australian trade balance data give Aussie a breath.

Short term positive, longer term bearish trend firm in place.

Better-than-expected Australian data released at the beginning of the day helped to send the AUD/USD pair to its highest for the week, alongside with dollar's soft tone after Wall Street's opening. The Australian trade balance for September posted a surplus of 1.745M, doubling previous month reading and well above the 1.2M expected, while exports grew by 3.0% in the same month, although imports remained flat. Building permits in the country rose by 1.5% in September when compared to August 0.1% advance, falling yearly basis by 2.4% after plummeting 15.1% previously. The country will release retail sales early Friday, expected at 0.4% in September after falling by 0.6% in the previous month. The recovery seems corrective, as the intraday advance stalled around the 38.2% retracement of the previous two weeks' decline. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is now above a bullish 20 SMA, which converges with the 23.6% retracement of the same decline around 0.7685, while the Momentum indicator aims north at fresh weekly highs and within positive territory, but the RSI indicator holds directionless around 58, this last limiting chances of a steeper recovery.

Support levels: 0.7685 0.7650 0.7610

Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7775 0.7810

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD