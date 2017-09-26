AUD/USD analysis: correcting higher, but at risk of resuming its decline

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7890

The AUD/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 0.7858 achieved within Fed's Yellen speech in the US afternoon, with the recovery seen more as a correction that a reaction to her words. In fact, Fed's head comments were mostly dollar-positive, as odds for a rate hike before year end and now higher than before the event. Lower commodities' prices, as both gold and oil ended the day down, undermined the Aussie. In the longer run, market's speculation that the RBA will keep rates low for longer, lean the scale towards the downside. From a technical point of view, and in the short term, the pair is at risk of falling further, given that in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA extended its bearish slope below the 200 EMA for the first time in over a year, currently at 0.7944. The indicator has attracted selling interest, containing advances ever since late last week. In the same chart, technical indicators are attempting to bounce from oversold territory, but with no actual directional strength, also indicating that the current recovery could be just corrective.

Support levels: 0.7860 0.7825 0.7780

Resistance levels: 0.7919 0.7945 0.7990

