AUD/USD

The AUD/USD currency pair consolidated below the 0.7760 level during yesterday's trading session. The Aussie made about 33 pips movement or 0.42% against the Greenback on Monday.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trade within the 0.7770/0.7718 levels during the following trading session.

On the other hand, the currency exchange rate might break out from the sideways movement in this session.