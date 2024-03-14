AUD/USD Analysis: Consolidates before the next leg up, US macro data eyed for fresh impetus

AUD/USD ticks lower amid a modest USD strength, albeit lacks follow-through.

The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-cut path caps the USD and lends support.

Traders look to the US macroeconomic data the RBA and the FOMC next week.

The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.6300 mark and attracts some intraday sellers on Thursday amid a modest US Dollar (USD) strength. A hot US consumer inflation fuelled speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its higher-for-longer narrative in the near term, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated. Apart from this, geopolitical risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and the Israil-Hamas conflict help revive demand for the safe-haven buck. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict if the US sent troops to Ukraine and that Moscow was ready for a nuclear war. A report from US news site Politico noted that senior US officials have told their Israeli counterparts that the Biden administration will support the targeting of high-value Hamas targets in and underneath Rafah.

Meanwhile, the markets are still pricing in a greater chance that the Fed cut interest rates at the June policy meeting, which, along with the underlying bullish tone across the global equity markets, holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. The Australian Dollar (AUD), on the other hand, draws support from the slightly better-than-expected release of the NAB Business Confidence index, which dipped to 0 in February as against estimates for a reading of -1 and the previous month's reading of +1. Adding to this, the NAB Business Conditions index rose to 10 during the reported month from 7 in January. Furthermore, signs of improving relations between Australia and China – the former's biggest trading partner – should help limit losses for the AUD/USD pair. Meanwhile, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Australia next week, days after China hinted it was close to removing restrictions on Australian wine.

Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of next week's key central bank event risks – the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy meeting on Tuesday, followed by the highly anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday. In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the US macro data – monthly Retail Sales, the Producer Price Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This could influence market expectations about the Fed's rate-cut path, which, in turn, will provide some impetus to the USD and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a familiar range over the past week or so. Against the backdrop of the recent breakout through the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase and validate the positive outlook. Hence, any subsequent slide below the 0.6600 mark is likely to find decent support near the 100-day SMA, currently pegged near the 0.6585 region. This is closely followed by 0.6565 region, or the 200-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and drag spot prices to the 0.6500 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could extend further towards challenging the YTD low, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region touched in February.

On the flip side, bulls need to wait for a move beyond the monthly swing high, around the 0.6665-0.6670 region touched last week, before placing fresh bets. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 0.6700 round figure and accelerate the positive move further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6730 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter should negate any near-term negative bias and lift spot prices further towards the 0.6800 mark for the first time since early January.