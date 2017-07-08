AUD/USD analysis: Chinese trade data would set the tone

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7910

The AUD/USD pair made no progress during the American session, stuck within a tight 15 pips range around the 0.7910 level and having flirted with the 0.7900 psychological support. The Aussie remained under pressure, despite the Australian construction sector expanded at its fastest pace in twelve years, as the AIG performance of construction index for July released early Monday came in at 60.5, from 56.0 in June. Weighing on the AUD were commodities prices, mostly lower during the first half of the day, to finally stabilize in US trading hours. Tuesday will kick start with the release of the July's NAB business confidence and conditions indexes, but more relevant, Chinese trade data for July. Should these last disappoint, the AUD/USD pair can finally break below the key 0.7870 support. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support a bearish continuation, as the 20 SMA heads north, capping the upside and acting as dynamic resistance now at 0.7935 while the Momentum indicator maintains a bearish slope within negative territory and after failing to surpass its mid-line.

Support levels: 0.7905 0.7870 0.7830

Resistance levels: 0.7935 0.7980 0.8030

