AUD/USD analysis: Chinese trade balance to set the tone

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7680

The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7684, a fresh weekly high, backed by a sharp rally in equities and broad dollar's weakness. Earlier on the day, the Aussie found support on local consumer sentiment, as according to Westpac, consumer sentiment rose by an eight consecutive month, up to 96.6 in July from 96.2 in June. But it was the softer-than-expected tone of Fed's head Yellen which unwind the recovery. The pair holds near the high ahead of Asian opening and the release of Australian Consumer inflation expectations for July. Also in the calendar, Chinese Trade Balance figures are set to affect the pair particularly on a disappointment in imports. The short term picture is bullish, although the price is nearing a key resistance, as the pair has been pretty much unable to hold gains above the 0.7700 figure for long ever since July 2017. In the 4 hours chart, however, further gains are supported, as technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes around overbought levels, whilst the 20 SMA turned clearly higher below the current level.

Support levels: 0.7665 0.7620 0.7590

Resistance levels: 0.7700 0.7740 0.7770

