AUD/USD analysis: Chinese services PMI could fuel the decline

The Aussie was the worst performer against the greenback this Wednesday, plummeting intraday to 0.7425, its lowest since early January. The AUD/USD pair fell on the back of weakening commodities, as gold fell to its lowest in a month, while base metals also ended sharply lower amid softer Chinese demand. Australia will release its March trade balance figures during the upcoming session, while China will offer its Caixin Services PMI for April, expected at 52.6 from previous 52.2. If the number disappoints, in line with early week manufacturing readings, the Australian currency will probably weaken further. From a technical point of view, the decline came after another failed attempt to break above a daily descendant trend line coming from late March highs. Intraday, and according to the 4 hours chart, the rally seems overextended, as it has been a straight decline from the daily high of 0.7545, although technical indicators maintain their sharp bearish slopes within oversold territory, suggesting that further slides are likely.

