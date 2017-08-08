AUD/USD analysis: Chinese inflation critical for the Aussie

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7914

The AUD/USD pair keeps posting lower lows and lower highs daily basis, bearish, despite ending the day marginally higher at 0.7914. News released at the beginning of the day showed that NAB´s Australian business conditions, improved to their highest level in nine years with the index +15 in July, while NAB´s business confidence also improved, up to +12 from previous +6. However, Chinese trade data were not that encouraging, as despite the trade surplus widened for a fifth month in July, exports and imports rose by much less than expected. Chinese exports grew by 7.2% yearly basis, down from 11.5% in June, while imports rose by "just" 11%, down from previous 17.2% in June. This Wednesday, focus will be on Chinese July inflation, expected modestly up on the month but unchanged yearly basis when compared to June, alongside with the Australian Westpac consumer confidence index. The pair bottomed for the day at 0.7886, just above the strong support area at 0.7870, with intraday technical readings favoring additional declines, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators remain within negative territory, lacking, however, bearish strength.

Support levels: 0.7905 0.7870 0.7830

Resistance levels: 0.7935 0.7980 0.8030

