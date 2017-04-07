AUD/USD analysis: Chinese data will set the tone

The AUD/USD pair closed the day at 0.7606, barely above a 4-day low of 0.7590, with the Australian currency undermined by the RBA monetary policy statement. The Central Bank kept rates unchanged at 1.5% as largely expected, while policy makers' rhetoric remained unchanged, somehow disappointing investors who were waiting for some hints towards normalization, following the lead of other major Central Banks. Australian retail sales, released early Tuesday, beat expectations up by 0.6% in May, against expectations of 1.0% advance. Attention will now focus on the Caixin Chinese services PMI, expected at 52.9 from previous 52.8. A disappointing number should weigh further on the Aussie. Technically, the pair kept retreating from the critical 0.7700 region, and seems poised to extend its decline on a break below 0.7575, the immediate support, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is barely holding above a still bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower, now pressuring their mid-lines, still not confirming the bearish breakout.

