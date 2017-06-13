AUD/USD analysis: Chinese data to lead Aussie's moves
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7538
The AUD/USD pair ended the day pretty much unchanged, despite some interesting intraday swings, although confined to the upper end of last week's range. Things will become more interesting for the Aussie during the upcoming Asian session, with the release of the local Westpac consumer confidence index and multiple figures coming from China, including Retail Sales, Industrial Production, and money data for May. Should Chinese figures disappoint, the pair will be at risk of losing the 0.7500 level, while beyond the multi-week high posted last Wednesday at 0.7566, the recovery can extend beyond 0.7600. From a technical point of view, the pair retains the neutral stance seen on previous updates, as in the 4 hours chart, the price hovers around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. Overall, the risk is towards the upside, and beyond the initial reaction to data, the pair will need to clearly establish below 0.7450 to lose its bullish stance.
Support levels: 0.7500 0.7450 0.7410
Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7640
