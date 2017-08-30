AUD/USD analysis: Chinese data to define the ongoing bearish trend

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7899

The AUD/USD pair suffered a sharp reversal on Wednesday after failing to regain the 0.8000 on an early advance. The pair traded as high as 0.7995 early Asia, fueled by positive data coming from Australia, as building permits fell in July, but by less than expected, down in the month 1.7% when compared to June, and by 13.9% when compared to a year earlier. Construction work done during the second quarter of the year, rose by 9.3%, against expectations of a 1.0% advance or previous 0.9%. During the upcoming Asian session, things will depend mostly on the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics that will release August PMIs, expected to contract further in the month after easing in July. If that's the case, the Aussie will likely edge further lower, with a break below the critical 0.7870 support probably exacerbating the slide. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is poised to extend its decline, as in the 4 hours chart, the price broke firmly below its 20 SMA, now gaining bearish traction around 0.7040, while technical indicators are decelerating, but still heading south below their mid-lines, all of which supports a bearish extension for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 0.7870 0.7835 0.7800

Resistance levels: 0.7930 0.7965 0.8000

