AUD/USD analysis: Chinese data is Aussie supportive
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7833
The Australian dollar fell against the greenback ever since the week started, ending it at 0.7833, its lowest since mid August. The AUD/USD's pair decline was a result of resurgent dollar's demand after an optimistic Fed, and Trump´s announcements related to the tax reform that will be debated this October, alongside with an empty Australian macroeconomic calendar. The Aussie, however, may find some support from data these days, starting with Chinese figures, as the official manufacturing PMI for September rose to 52.4 from previous 51.7, whilst the services figure resulted at 55.4. The Caixin manufacturing PMI was a miss, down to 51.0 from 51.6. Early Tuesday, the RBA will have its monetary policy meeting, and while expected to remain optimistic over the economy, there's no reason to believe Lowe will change its tone to hawkish in regards of rates. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the risk remains towards the downside, as the price is well below a now bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have decelerated their declines, but hold near oversold readings. In the 4 hours chart, the bearish bias is clearer, as the pair is being capped by a strongly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators resumed their declines within negative territory. The pair bottomed at 0.7799 on Thursday, the level to break to confirm another leg lower, towards a more relevant support around 0.7740/50, where the pair has a couple of monthly highs for early this 2017.
Support levels: 0.7800 0.7745 0.7710
Resistance levels: 0.7880 0.7910 0.7945
