AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6752

NAB’s Business Confidence and Business Conditions indexes awaited.

Risk aversion correlated to the trade war likely to keep pressuring the AUD.

AUD/USD could accelerate its slump on a break below 0.6740.

The AUD/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, settling at around 0.6750. Turmoil between China and the US weighed on the Australian dollar at the beginning of the day, while the Aussie was later hurt by the sour behavior of US equities and commodities. Particularly affecting the commodity-linked currency was a slump in Chinese iron-ore prices, down to fresh two-month lows in CNY terms. The Australian dollar had little to offer so far this week but will publish the NAB’s Business Conditions Index for July, seen at 1 vs. the previous 3, and the NAB’s Business Confidence Index, foreseen up to 3 from the previous 2. RBA’s Kent is set to offer a speech although he is not expected to offer fresh clues about the monetary policy, quite clear after the latest Governor Lowe statement.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is close to a daily low of 0.6744, with short-term technical keeping the risk skewed to the downside, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair remained below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its decline below the larger ones. Furthermore, technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain near their daily lows, lacking directional strength. The risk is skewed to the downside, with the pair set to retest the multi-year low set this month at 0.6676.

Support levels: 0.6740 0.6700 0.6675

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6815 0.6840