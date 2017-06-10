AUD/USD analysis: central banks' divergences to keep the Aussie under pressure

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7772

The Australian dollar was among the worst performers this past week, undermined by central banks' divergences. Early Friday, the Aussie took a hit from comments from RBA board member Harper, who said that rate cuts are still possible if consumption across the economy loses momentum. In the US, on the other hand, a large majority of Fed officers back the case for a December hike. The AUD/USD pair fell on Friday to 0.7752, its lowest since mid-July, with the following bounce being quite limited, a sign that the bearish trend remains firm in place. The Chinese Caixin services PMI for September will set the tone at the beginning of the week, expected at 53.1 from previous 52.7. A result as expected or above could help the pair correct higher, but steady gains beyond the 0.7830 are now required just to take out the bearish pressure. Technically, the daily chart shows that the risk remains towards the downside, as technical indicators resumed their declines within bearish territory, now nearing oversold levels, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated its decline well above the current level, now nearing 0.7900. According to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also towards the downside, as the price settled further below bearish moving averages, whilst technical indicators hover near oversold readings, with no aims of changing course.

Support levels: 0.7750 0.7710 0.7675

Resistance levels: 0.7800 0.7830 0.7865

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD