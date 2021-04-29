AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar climbed by 76 pips or 0.98% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The surge was stopped by the weekly resistance level at 0.7814 during the Asian session on Thursday.

If the AUD/USD currency exchange rate breaks the weekly R1 at 0.7814, bullish traders are likely to target the 0.7880 level within this session.

However, if the resistance level holds, a decline towards the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7755 could be expected during the following trading session.