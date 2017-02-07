AUD/USD analysis: buyers cautious at current levels

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7689

The AUD/USD pair reached a fresh 3-month high of 0.7711 last Friday, but settled below the 0.7700 threshold, as rallies beyond the level have triggered profit taking pretty much since the year started. Nevertheless, the Aussie advanced for a sixth consecutive day against its American rival, finding support on better-than-expected Chinese official PMIs. June's manufacturing activity in the country accelerated, with the index up to 51.7 from previous 51.2- The services PMI also gained, up to 54.9 from 54.5 in May, spooking fears of an economic slowdown. The advance, however, was contained by the tepid performance of equities on the last day of the week. The technical picture is bullish, as in the daily chart the price kept rallying after bouncing from a bullish 20 DMA, while the RSI indicator consolidates within overbought levels. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart, eased within positive territory, indicating buyers are becoming to turn cautious at current levels. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators hold directionless within overbought levels, whilst a strongly bullish 20 SMA offers an immediate dynamic support around 0.7650.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7575

Resistance levels: 0.7710 0.7740 0.7775

