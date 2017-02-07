AUD/USD analysis: buyers cautious at current levels
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7689
The AUD/USD pair reached a fresh 3-month high of 0.7711 last Friday, but settled below the 0.7700 threshold, as rallies beyond the level have triggered profit taking pretty much since the year started. Nevertheless, the Aussie advanced for a sixth consecutive day against its American rival, finding support on better-than-expected Chinese official PMIs. June's manufacturing activity in the country accelerated, with the index up to 51.7 from previous 51.2- The services PMI also gained, up to 54.9 from 54.5 in May, spooking fears of an economic slowdown. The advance, however, was contained by the tepid performance of equities on the last day of the week. The technical picture is bullish, as in the daily chart the price kept rallying after bouncing from a bullish 20 DMA, while the RSI indicator consolidates within overbought levels. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart, eased within positive territory, indicating buyers are becoming to turn cautious at current levels. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators hold directionless within overbought levels, whilst a strongly bullish 20 SMA offers an immediate dynamic support around 0.7650.
Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7575
Resistance levels: 0.7710 0.7740 0.7775
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.