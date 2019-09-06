AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7000

Australian data keeps disappointing, capping AUD gains despite broad dollar's weakness.

Fears of a US recession and a Fed rate cut overshadowed Aussie's weakness.

The AUD/USD pair settled at 0.7000 Friday, closing the week with gains, although with the Aussie still lagging when compared to other dollar rivals. RBA's rate cut last week weighed on the local currency, also undermined by softer-than-expected data. The preliminary AIG Performance of Construction Index fell in May to 40.4, below the previous 42.6, while Home Loans declined by 1.2% in April, much worse than the .0.2% expected. Investment Lending for Homes also fell in April, by 2.2%. The pair's advance was backed by dollar's sell-off and the solid advance in Wall Street these last few days, on mounting speculation the US Federal Reserve will soon cut rates. Australia will resume activity Tuesday, as on Monday, local markets will be closed amid the Queen's Birthday holiday. Nevertheless, trade-related relief headlines could see the Aussie gap higher at the weekly opening. US-Mexico deal news should underpin the Aussie at the beginning of the week.

The daily chart shows that the pair settled above its 20 DMA which heads nowhere at around 0.6930, while the larger ones maintain their downward slopes above the current level. Technical indicators hold in high ground, the Momentum losing its bullish strength but the RSI advancing at around 56, supportive of some additional gains, although the pair would need to advance beyond 0.7030 to confirm it. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. However, the Momentum lost strength at around its 100 level while the RSI retreats from near overbought readings, signaling limited chances of steady gains ahead.

Support levels: 0.6965 0.6930 0.6895

Resistance levels: 0.7030 0.7070 0.7110

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD