AUD/USD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious amid COVID-19 woes, focus shifts to RBA on Tuesday

AUD/USD shot to the highest level since mid-July on Friday amid sustained USD selling bias.

A strong intraday rebound in the US bond yields helped limit the USD losses and capped gains.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in Australia further acted as a headwind ahead of the RBA.

The AUD/USD pair built on its strong weekly gains and continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The momentum was sponsored by sustained US dollar selling bias and pushed the pair to the highest level since mid-July. The greenback prolonged its recent weakened trend and lost some additional ground following the disappointing release of the US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP showed that the US economy added only 235K new jobs in August, marking the smallest gains in seven months. This was well below market expectations for a reading of 750K and further raised doubts about the US labour market recovery. This, in turn, forced investors to push back their expectations about the likely timing when the Fed will begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus and dragged the USD to one-month lows.

Meanwhile, additional details revealed that the US unemployment rate dropped from 5.4% in July to 5.2% during the reported month. This, along with stronger wage growth data, kept hopes alive for an imminent taper announcement by the end of this year. Market participants still anticipate the Fed to signal a tapering move in September, but now expect it to begin in December and likely end the QE by the middle of 2022. This was evident from a sharp intraday spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped limit any deeper USD losses and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot back above 1.32% and provided a much-needed respite to the USD bulls.

The pair finally settled around 25-30 pips off daily swing highs and extended the retracement slide through the Asian session on Monday. Apart from a modest USD strength, the worsening COVID-19 situation in Australia was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the aussie. It is worth mentioning that New South Wales reported 1,281 new cases on Sunday, which Victoria also recorded 246 new locally acquired cases. This now seems to have raised questions about whether the impact of the fast-spreading Delta variant has been enough for the Reserve Bank of Australia to delay its QE tapering plan. Hence, the market focus now shifts to the latest RBA monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

In the meantime, investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a holiday in the US. That said, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might still provide some impetus and produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, last week's sustained move beyond 50-day SMA – for the first time since June – was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent strength and acceptance beyond the 0.7420-25 supply zone have already set the stage for additional gains. However, overbought RSI on hourly charts turned out to be a key factor that prompted investors to take some profits off the table ahead of Tuesday's key event risk. Hence, any further decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 0.7400 mark. Some follow-through selling below the 0.7375-70 region, or 50-day SMA, might prompt some long-unwinding trade. The corrective pullback could then drag the AUD/USD pair further towards the 0.7300 round-figure mark, with some intermediate support near the 0.7330 region.

On the flip side, Friday's swing high, around the 0.7475-80 region, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. This is closely followed by the key 0.7500 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent strong positive move. The pair might then climb to 100-day SMA, currently around the 0.7540 region before eventually aiming to reclaim the 0.7600 mark. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should act as a pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move for the major.