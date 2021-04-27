AUD/USD Analysis: Bulls take a brief pause near monthly tops, around 0.7815 area

A combination of factors pushed AUD/USD back closer to monthly tops on Monday.

The risk-on mood, rallying copper prices undermined the perceived riskier aussie.

Wednesday’s Australian CPI and FOMC decision eyed for a fresh directional impetus.

The AUD/USD pair built on Friday's goodish bounce from sub-0.7700 levels and gained strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The momentum pushed the pair back above the 0.7800 mark, closer to monthly tops and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The US dollar remained depressed amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period.

Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone was seen as another factor that weighed on the safe-haven greenback and provided an additional lift to the perceived riskier Australian dollar. The aussie further benefitted from the ongoing rally in copper prices. This helped offset concerns that surging COVID-19 infections in some countries could derail the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

On the economic data front, the US Durable Goods Orders rose 0.5% MoM in March as against consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 2.5%. Meanwhile, orders excluding transportations matched expectations and increased 1.6% during the reported month. The mixed US macro releases, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD or hinder the pair's intraday bullish move.

Despite the supporting factors, the pair, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the move as investors look forward to this week's key data/event risks for a fresh directional impetus. The Australian consumer inflation report is due for release on Wednesday and is expected to show that headline CPI jumped 1.4% YoY during the March quarter. The focus, however, will remain on the FOMC policy decision.

In the meantime, Tuesday's release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, momentum beyond the 0.7815-20 immediate hurdle could get extended towards March monthly swing highs, around mid-0.7800s. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and push the pair back towards the 0.7900 mark. Bulls might then aim to challenge the next major barrier near the 0.7970-80 region, representing YTD daily closing highs set on February 24.

On the flip side, the 0.7760 horizontal level now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back to test sub-0.7600 levels. A subsequent fall below the 0.7585-80 area will the constructive outlook and expose YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region. The pair could eventually weaken further to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.