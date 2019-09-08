AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6843

Chinese trade surplus narrowed in August amid mounting tensions with the US.

Australian macroeconomic calendar to remain light in the days ahead.

AUD/USD on a bullish path, but all depends on US-China related headlines.

Commodity-linked currencies were among the best performers these last few days, with the AUD/USD pair reaching a five-week high of 0.6861, finishing it a handful of pips below this last. The impressive recovery was backed by an on-hold RBA, the Current Account Balance, which posted its first surplus in 44 years, and news that the US and China are to resume trade talks next October.

Chinese data released over the weekend showed that the country’s Trade Balance in August posted a smaller-than-expected surplus of $34.84B, while imports were down by 5.6% and exports contracted 1.0%. The trade surplus with the US narrowed to $26.95B from $27.97B in the previous month, all of which a result of the trade conflict between the two countries. The news could have a mildly negative impact on the AUD. This Monday, the Australian macroeconomic calendar will be light, as the country will only release July Home Loans.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has recovered above the 38.2% retracement of its July/August decline 0.6830. The pair met sellers just ahead of this last level throughout August, making of quite a relevant support. Daily basis, it is also developing above its 20 DMA, which stands around the 23.6% retracement of the same monthly decline, while the 100 DMA keeps heading south around the 61.8% retracement. Technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes within positive levels, maintaining the risk skewed to the upside. Shorter-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, chances are of further gains, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages and with the 20 SMA crossing above the larger ones. Furthermore, the Momentum indicator consolidates well into positive ground while the RSI barely lost its strength upward at around 81.

Support levels: 0.6825 0.6770 0.6740

Resistance levels: 0.6860 0.6890 0.6920