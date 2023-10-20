AUD/USD Analysis: Bulls might struggle to defend 0.6300 amid hawkish Fed, weaker risk tone

Share:

AUD/USD drifts lower for the third straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.

Hawkish Fed expectations and the risk-off environment benefit the USD and weigh on the pair.

Diminishing odds for any more RBA rate hike supports prospects for a further depreciating move.

The AUD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Friday, albeit manages to hold its neck above the 0.6300 round-figure mark heading into the European session. The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), along with concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spill over into the broader Middle East region, continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. This is evident from the prevalent negative tone surrounding the equity markets, which is seen benefitting the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and driving flows away from the perceived riskier Australian Dollar (AUD).

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the recent spike in yields was tightening financial conditions, lessening the need for more action by the central bank. Powell, however, noted that monetary policy was not yet too tight and that inflation was still too high, leaving the door open for at least one more rate hike by the year-end. Meanwhile, market participants seem convinced that the Fed will maintain the status quo for the second straight time in November. This leads to a modest decline in the US Treasury bond yields and holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets, albeit does little to lend any support to the AUD/USD pair.

The Australian employment report released on Thursday showed that unemployment fell from 3.7% to 3.6%, led by a decline in the participation rate from 67.0% to 66.7%. Additional details revealed that the number of employed people increased by 6.7K in September, far less than the 64.9K rise in the previous month and consensus estimates. This raised concerns about the resilience of the labor market and may give the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) a reason to leave rates unchanged. This, along with worries about China's ailing property sector, overshadows the hawkish RBA minutes and the better-than-expected GDP data from China released earlier this week.

This might continue to undermine the China-proxy Aussie and suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. That said, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance below the 0.6300 mark warrant some caution for bearish traders and positioning for any further losses in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US. That said, speeches by influential FOMC members, the US bond yields, along with the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the major. The focus, meanwhile, will remain on the Australian consumer inflation figures, due for release next Wednesday.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, bearish traders might now wait for some follow-through selling below the YTD low, around the 0.6285 region touched earlier this month, before placing fresh bets. With oscillators on the daily chart holding in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards the next relevant support near the 0.6210-0.6200 area. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent well-established downward trajectory witnessed over the past three months or so.

On the flip side, any meaningful strength beyond the 0.6330-0.6340 immediate hurdle is more likely to confront stiff resistance and run out of steam ahead of the 0.6400 round figure. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the AUD/USD pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 0.6500 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the late August/early September high, around the 0.6520 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will suggest that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and set the stage for some meaningful appreciating move in the near term.