AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6979

Australian trade surplus missed estimates in April, held close to record highs.

Failure to sustain gains above the 0.7000 mark increases chances of a bearish breakout.

The AUD/USD pair stands at around 0.6970 at the end of the US session, having flirted with the 0.7000 level post-ECB announcement sending the dollar down. The pair recovered part of the ground lost Wednesday and holds on to weekly gains, helped by local data, as the country's trade surplus missed estimates, but held close to $5B amid a strong surge in exports. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Construction Index for May, previously at 42.6. The country will also release April Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes.

The fact that the AUD/USD pair is unable to run beyond the 0.7000 level, despite broad dollar's weakness, is somehow discouraging for bulls and may resume its decline this Friday, particularly if the US employment report results upbeat. Ahead of the event, the pair is struggling to hold above a bullish 20 SMA, which continues heading north above the larger ones, while technical indicators turned sharply lower, the Momentum indicator challenging its mid-line and the RSI just above the 50 level.

Support levels: 0.6940 0.6895 0.6865

Resistance levels: 0.6990 0.7015 0.7045

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD