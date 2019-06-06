AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6979
- Australian trade surplus missed estimates in April, held close to record highs.
- Failure to sustain gains above the 0.7000 mark increases chances of a bearish breakout.
The AUD/USD pair stands at around 0.6970 at the end of the US session, having flirted with the 0.7000 level post-ECB announcement sending the dollar down. The pair recovered part of the ground lost Wednesday and holds on to weekly gains, helped by local data, as the country's trade surplus missed estimates, but held close to $5B amid a strong surge in exports. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Construction Index for May, previously at 42.6. The country will also release April Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes.
The fact that the AUD/USD pair is unable to run beyond the 0.7000 level, despite broad dollar's weakness, is somehow discouraging for bulls and may resume its decline this Friday, particularly if the US employment report results upbeat. Ahead of the event, the pair is struggling to hold above a bullish 20 SMA, which continues heading north above the larger ones, while technical indicators turned sharply lower, the Momentum indicator challenging its mid-line and the RSI just above the 50 level.
Support levels: 0.6940 0.6895 0.6865
Resistance levels: 0.6990 0.7015 0.7045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish lower highs invalidated, eyes 200-day MA
EUR/USD has violated the bearish lower highs pattern. The pair closed above 1.1324 (April 15 high) on Friday, invalidating the bearish lower highs pattern, which had been in place since Jan. 10.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2720 amid UK’s political uncertainty
Race for the UK’s next PM has been entertaining the GBP/USD pair traders as it declines to the intra-day low around 1.2720 during the early Asian sessions on Monday.
USD/JPY: Firmer on US Mexican progress, although daily chart remains bearish
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.40, giving back some opening gains. The pair has traded between 108.36/55 for far at the start of the week. The daily chart indicates that the bearish potential remains firmly in place.
Fake US-Mexican Standoff Ends
How long can global equity indices in and out of the US continue to rally on the hopes of looming Fed cuts and on a US President Trump's decision to called off planned tariffs on Mexico?
Gold snaps back on risk-on start to Asia
Following last week's price action surrounding the nonfarm payrolls miss, gold prices have been dented at the start of trade this week with a positive outcome to the U.S. / Mexican talks. Gold drops to 1347.11.