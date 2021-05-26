AUD/USD Analysis: Bulls looking to seize control amid sustained USD selling, 0.7815 holds the key

AUD/USD gained strong traction on Wednesday and built on this week’s positive move.

Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields continued undermining the greenback.

The risk-on mood further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and remained supportive.

Following the previous day's two-way/directionless price moves, the AUD/USD pair caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and built on this week's bounce from the vicinity of the 0.7700 mark. The momentum pushed the pair to one-week tops, with bulls now awaiting sustained move beyond the 0.7800 round-figure mark amid sustained US dollar selling bias. Worries about runaway inflation receded after various FOMC officials reiterated that any spike in prices is more likely to be temporary. The transitory inflation narrative convinced investors that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period. This was reinforced by an extended downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which continued acting as a headwind for the greenback.

The USD was also pressured by Tuesday's softer Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which dropped slightly to 117.2 in May from the 117.5 previous. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the global financial market further undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. This, along with slightly better Australian Construction Output data, provided an additional boost to the major. The positive momentum could further be attributed to some spillover effect from a hawkish shift by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. At its May monetary policy meeting, the RBNZ acknowledge improvement in the macro data and the latest projections indicated that the cash rate may rise in the second half of 2022.

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the move or bulls continue with their struggle to make it through the 0.7815 heavy supply zone. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday. Hence, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair this week showed some resilience and attracted some dip-buying near the neckline support of a bearish head & shoulders pattern. A subsequent move beyond the shoulder resistance, around the 0.7815 region will negate any near-term bearish bias and prompt some short-covering move. The pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7840-45 region and make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 0.7900 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 0.7965-70 region en-route the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or three-year tops touched in February.

On the flip side, the 0.7755-50 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might continue to find decent support near the 0.7700 mark. Some follow-through selling below the monthly swing lows, around the 0.7675 region will confirm the head & shoulders breakdown and drag the pair back towards the 0.7600 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.