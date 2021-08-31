AUD/USD Analysis: Bulls look to seize control, remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics

- Uncertainty over the Fed’s next move undermined the USD and extended support to AUD/USD.
- The worsening COVID-19 crisis in Australia and weaker Chinese data might cap the upside.
- Investors now look forward to the US economic docket for some short-term trading impetus.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's strong positive move and edged lower on the first day of a new week, though lacked any follow-through selling. The worsening COVID-19 situation in Australia was seen as one of the key factors that acted as a headwind for the aussie. In fact, Australia’s most populous state New South Wales, the epicentre of its current COVID-19 outbreak, reported a record 1,290 new cases on Monday. Adding to this, daily infections in Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, reached the highest in a year, forcing Premier Daniel Andrews to extend lockdown measures beyond September 2.
The downside, however, remains cushioned amid a subdued US dollar demand, undermined by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium. During the highly anticipated speech, Powell warned of the downside risks posed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant and also downplayed market speculations for an earlier than expected lift-off. The repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's move to tighten its monetary policy led to some follow-through decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, weighed on the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
The pair finally settled with modest intraday losses but managed to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday despite weak Chinese macro data. According to the official data, manufacturing sector activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in August amid coronavirus-related restrictions. Conversely, business activity in the services sector contracted sharply during the reported month. Nevertheless, the data did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major, which was last seen hovering just below two-week tops touched in the previous session.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the pair. The key focus, however, will remain on this week's other important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely-watched monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday. In the meantime, the month-end flow might infuse some volatility and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair is now making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.7427-0.7106 decline. This coincides with a short-term descending trend-line and should act as a key pivotal point for traders. A sustained move beyond has the potential to lift the pair beyond an intermediate resistance near the 0.7375-80 region, allowing bulls to aim back to reclaim the 0.7400 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.7270 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.7230-25 region (38.2% Fibo. level). A convincing break below will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 0.7200 mark and accelerate the fall further towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.7180 zone. The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark.
