AUD/USD analysis: bulls in the driver's seat

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7635

The AUD/USD pair struggles for direction, ending the day marginally lower around 0.7630 after quite a choppy trading day. The pair rallied early Asia following RBA's decision to leave rates unchanged at record lows of 1.5%. The accompanying statement suggested that policymakers are no willing to cut rates further, as "the board judged that holding the stance of policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time." The pair eased with dollar's intraday demand, but quickly bounced after reaching 0.7605, an indication that bulls are in the driver's seat. The 4 hours chart presents a limited upward potential at this point, as the price is unable to establish above a modestly bearish 20 SMA, a few pips above the current level, whilst the Momentum indicator heads south below its 100 level and the RSI indicator consolidates around 49. The US session high was set at 0.7646, with a break above it required to confirm a retest of the 0.7700 region.

Support levels: 0.7630 0.7590 0.7550

Resistance levels: 0.7650 0.7700 0.7735

