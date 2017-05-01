AUD/USD analysis: bullish potential, 0.7450 possible target

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7340

The AUD/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day, up to 0.7356 this Thursday, its highest in three weeks. The Aussie's latest advance was underpinned by stronger-than-expected Chinese data, this Thursday, in the form of the Services PMI for December rising at its highest in 17-month. The index rose to 53.4 in December, from 53.1 in November, according to Markit. Additional, the local AIG Performance of Services Index for November, jumped to 57.7 from previous 51.1. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release its trade balance figures for November, showing a large decrease in the current deficit of 1,541 million. From a technical point of view, the pair is poised to extend its advance, although much of the upcoming direction will depend on the result of the US employment report to be released early Friday. Nevertheless and in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have settled within overbought readings, whilst the 20 SMA turned firmly higher below the current level, indicating strength in the upward momentum. The price has reached a major resistance, the 200 EMA that maintains a bearish slope around 0.7350, with some follow-through beyond it favoring an extension towards 0.7450, a major static resistance.

Support: levels: 0.7320 0.7270 0.7220

Resistance levels: 0.7350 0.7400 0.7450

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD