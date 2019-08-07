AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6765
- RBNZ decision to cut rates sent AUD/USD to a decade low.
- Chinese trade balance expected to post a $40.0B surplus in July.
- AUD/USD correcting higher, critical resistance at 0.6810.
The AUD/USD pair fell to a decade low of 0.6676 this Wednesday but managed to recover the ground lost in the last trading session of the day to close it with modest gains around 0.6770. The Aussie was dragged lower during the Asian session by its neighbour NZD, as the RBNZ surprised the markets but cutting its reference rate by 50bps. Governor Orr added that more easing could come and rates could go negative, spurring demand for safe-haven assets and in detriment of commodity-linked currencies. Wall Street’s bounce and persistent dollar’s weakness helped the pair bounce in the last trading session of the day.
During the upcoming Asian session, China will release its July trade Balance. In dollar terms, the surplus is foreseen at $40.0B, while imports are seen down by 8.3% and exports decreasing by 2.0%. Given the latest escalation of the US-China trade war, market players will be scrutinizing trade figures with the US, more likely to trigger a market reaction.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The 4 hours chart for the AUD/USD pair indicates that the upward potential remains limited despite the latest recovery, as it’s struggling to overcome its 20 SMA, although well below the 100 and 200 SMA, both heading south far above the current level. Technical indicators recovered from oversold readings, but pared gains, the Momentum now in neutral territory and the RSI at around 46. The corrective advance could continue, particularly if the pair manages to extend its gains beyond 0.6810 where it has topped for most of this month.
Support levels: 0.6750 0.6720 0.6680
Resistance levels: 0.6785 0.6810 0.6845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
