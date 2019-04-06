AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6990

Australian and Chinese services PMI to set the tone in the Asian session.

RBA cut rates, Governor Lowe anticipates more to come.

The AUD/USD pair saw lost ground at the beginning of the day, as the RBA effectively cut rates to a fresh record low of 1.25%, while Retail Sales in the country fell by 0.1% in April, missing the market's estimate of 0.2%. The rate cut would help reduce unemployment and boost inflation back towards its 2-3% target range, according to policymakers. Given that it was largely priced in, the reaction was limited. Later in the day, RBA Governor Lowe said that is not unreasonable to expect lower cash rates from here, opening doors for further rate cuts in the future. Nevertheless, broad dollar's weakness and a strong comeback in Wall Street, helped the pair recover ground, now flirting with the 0.7000 figure.

Australia will release the AIG Performance of Services Index during the upcoming Asian session, previously at 46.5. More relevant, the country will release Q1 GDP, foreseen up by 0.5% vs. the previous 0.2%. Meanwhile, China will release the Caixin Services PMI for the same month, seen at 54.3.

The AUD/USD pair is up for a third consecutive day, battling to extend its recovery beyond the 0.7000 figure. In the 4 hours chart, it is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing well above the 100 SMA now, and closer to the 200 SMA. Technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes despite being in overbought territory, skewing the risk toward the upside moreover if the pair breaks above 0.7030, now the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 0.6980 0.6940 0.6895

Resistance levels: 0.7030 0.7075 0.7110

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD