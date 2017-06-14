AUD/USD analysis: bullish, but employment data in the way

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7589

The Aussie was again among the best performers, rallying up to 0.7635 against the greenback, a fresh 2-month high, ahead of the Fed, and on the back of poor US data, and positive Chine data released at the beginning of the day, although far from impressive. Retail Sales grew in May by 10.7% yearly basis, matching April's figure, but above expectations of 10.6%, while Industrial Production in the same period also remained stable at 6.5%, beating expectations of 6.4%. Urban fixed-asset investment grew 8.6% year on year in May, down from 8.9% in the year ended April. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release its May employment figures, with the unemployment rate expected to remain steady at 5.7% and 10,000 new jobs added in the month. Fulltime employment, a key measure for markets is the weak side of the report, latest down by 11.6K. The AUD/USD pair closed with gains a few pips below the 0.7600 threshold, and intraday technical readings favor an upward extension, give that in the 4 hours chart, indicators have stabilized within positive territory after correcting overbought conditions, whilst the price remains well above a bullish 20 SMA.

Support levels: 0.7560 0.7520 0.7490

Resistance levels: 0.7600 0.7640 0.7675

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD