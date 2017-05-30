AUD/USD analysis: bullish, but Chinese PMIs in the way

The Australian dollar settled higher against its American rival, reversing an early slide down to 0.7415. Risk aversion offset positive local data at the beginning of the day, as Building Permits rose beyond expected in April, up by 4.4% after a sharp drop in March, and well above market's expectations of 3.0%. During the upcoming Asian session, focus will center on final Chinese manufacturing and non-manufacturing official PMIs, expected to suffer modest downward revisions. The AUD/USD pair settled right below 0.7470, a strong Fibonacci resistance, despite the sour tone in equities, as dollar's broad weakness led the way in the American afternoon. Further gains are likely on a break above the mentioned Fibonacci level, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators maintain their upward slopes after entering positive territory, whilst the price also settled above a now horizontal 20 SMA, this last converging with the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run at 0.7445.

