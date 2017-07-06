AUD/USD analysis: bullish, but 0.7600 key

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7548

The AUD/USD pair surged to a six-week high of 0.7566 this Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected Australian Q1 GDP figures, as the economy grew by 0.3% in the three months to March, beating expectations of 0.2%, but below previous 1.1%. The annualized figure came in at 1.7%, beating expectations of 1.5%. The pair retreated modestly afterwards on profit taking, but hold on to strong intraday gains, with the bearish correction limited by dollar's weakness. Australia will release its April Trade Balance figures during the upcoming session, but the pair's reaction will be more linked to Chinese trade data, also scheduled for early Asia. From a technical point of view, the price is far above a bullish 20 SMA that crossed almost vertically above the 200 EMA, while technical indicators are barely pulling back from overbought territory, not enough to confirm an interim top. Below 0.7490, the pair will likely lose its recently acquired strength, with scope then to approach back to the 0.7400 region. Beyond the mentioned daily high, on the other hand, the pair will likely rush to defy the 0.7600 threshold.

Support levels: 0.7540 0.7490 0.7450

Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7640

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD