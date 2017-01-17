AUD/USD analysis: bullish breakout, heading towards 0.7700

The AUD/USD pair surged up to 0.7562 on broad dollar's weakness, with the Aussie aided by a rally in base metals, with gold settling above the key 1,200 threshold for the first time since late November. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release its Westpac Consumer confidence data for January, although the main event of the week will be monthly employment figures next Thursday. In the meantime, the pair retains its bullish strength, moreover after breaking above December's monthly high of 0.7525, now the immediate intraday support. The RBA may get nervous it the pair surpasses the 0.7700 level, but speculative demand will probably persists. From a technical point of view the 4 hours chart shows that the price is firm above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost upward strength, and are currently consolidating alongside with price, far from indicating an upcoming retracement.

