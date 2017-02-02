AUD/USD analysis: bullish breakout exposes 0.7830

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7668

The AUD/USD pair surged to a fresh 3-month high, printing 0.7695 before pulling back some to settle around 0.7670. The Aussie got a boost from a record trade surplus in Australia, due to a sharp rebound in commodities' exports. The December trade surplus was of $3.5 billion, up from $2.0 billion in November, driven by a 5.0% increase in exports, while imports rose by 1.0%. Fresh 2017 highs in gold prices also backed the AUD, although the commodity pulled back ahead of the US close. After trading within a tight 100 pips range for most of the last two weeks, the pair has finally broken higher, and despite short term technical readings suggest an upcoming downward correction, the pair has entered bullish territory, with scope to extend its gains at least up to the 0.7830 price zone, 2016 high. In the 4 hours chart, the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are modestly retreating from overbought readings, rather reflecting the latest pullback than supporting some further declines. The pair has an immediate support around 0.7650, but can correct down to 0.7600 without actually affecting the positive bias.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7600 0.7560

Resistance levels: 0.7695 0.7735 0.7770

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD