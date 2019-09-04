AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6797
- Base metals bounce on Chinese data helped the Aussie.
- Equities comeback further fuel the recovery as Australian data came in-line with expected.
- AUD/USD nearing a critical static resistance at 0.6820, bullish above it.
The Australian dollar extended its recovery against the greenback to 0.6800, the highest in two weeks, underpinned by rallying equities and commodities. Not only gold flirted with the multi-year high posted this August, but also copper recovered from a two-year low, while iron ore and steel futures were up ever since the day started.
Chinese data and commodities’ bounce underpinning the Aussie
Australian data released at the beginning of the day came in-line with the market’s expectations, as the second quarter Gross Domestic Product was confirmed at 0.5% for the quarter and at 1.4% yearly basis. The AIG Performance of Services Index improved to 51.4 in August, while the Commonwealth Index printed 49.1 against the previous 49.2. Also positive for the Aussie, the Chinese Caixin Services PMI recovered to 52.1 in August from 51.6 in July. Australia will release the July Trade Balance early Thursday
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is heading into the Asian opening a couple of pips below the mentioned high, maintaining the positive technical stance in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators keep heading higher, the Momentum firming up and the RSI with a moderate slope amid standing in overbought levels. In the same chart, the pair is well above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest accelerating north. The pair has a strong static resistance at 0.6820, where it met sellers early August. Stops above it should be large, and if triggered, could see the pair accelerating its recovery.
Support levels: 0.6770 0.6740 0.6700
Resistance levels: 0.6820 0.6855 0.6880
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
