AUD/USD analysis: bullish ahead of Australian Q1 GDP

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7513

The AUD/USD pair rose to its highest in a month, printing 0.7521 and ending the day above the 0.7500 threshold. The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained the status quo during its monthly meeting on monetary policy, also maintaining the wording of the statement unchanged. The Aussie advanced on the news, trimming early losses produced by a dismal current account balance, down by 3.1B in Q1. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release its Q1 GDP figures, with economic growth expected at 0.2% in the period, against previous 1.1%. The pair is now hovering around 0.7515, where the pair topped twice during May, so next move will be critical to determinate whether the Aussie is ready to for a steeper recovery or not. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have retreated modestly from overbought levels, but the price bounced sharply after testing a horizontal 200 EMA late Monday, while the 20 SMA turned sharply higher below it, overall favoring additional gains for this Wednesday.

Support levels: 0.7475 0.7440 0.7400

Resistance levels: 0.7520 0.7550 0.7595

