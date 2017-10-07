AUD/USD analysis: bullish above 0.7620

The AUD/USD pair saw little action this Monday, confined to a 30 pips range amid de absence of fresh clues. Chinese inflation released at the beginning of the day came in line with expectations, failing to trigger some action across the board. According to the official release, the producer price index rose 5.5% from a year ago, unchanged from May, while the consumer price index rose by 1.5% in the same period, declining by 0.2% in the month, slightly worse than the -0.1% expected. Early Tuesday, Australia will release its NAB's business confidence and Home loans data, while China will release June money figures. Technically, the pair is neutral-to-bullish short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering right above a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head north around their midlines. Friday's high of 0.7620 is the immediate resistance, with gains beyond the level favoring additional advances towards the 0.7700 price zone.

