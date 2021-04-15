AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar surged by 101 pips or 1.32% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached a three-week resistance level at 0.7666 during yesterday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for the AUD/USD pair will be near the 0.7800 level.

However, a resistance line at 0.7740 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.

