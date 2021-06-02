AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar surged by approximately 35 pips or 0.46% against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair tested the resistance level at 0.7785 during Tuesday's trading session.

A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern pre-London session on Wednesday.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bearish traders are likely to pressure the AUD/USD pair lower today.

However, the weekly pivot point at 0.7726 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.