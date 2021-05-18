AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar has surged by 62 pips or 0.80% against the US Dollar since yesterday's trading session. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern on Monday.

Given that a breakout had occurred, buyers are likely to pressure the exchange rate higher during Tuesday's trading session. The possible target for the AUD/USD pair could be near the 0.7860 level.

However, a resistance level at 0.7823 could provide a barrier for bullish traders in the shorter term. 

AUDUSD

 

fxsoriginal

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.22 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD tops 1.22 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. Eurozone GDP was confirmed at -0.6% in Q1. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data

GBP/USD hits 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data

GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.42, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8%. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood

XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood

Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.

Gold News

SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case

SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case

The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.

Read more

Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing

Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing

Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures