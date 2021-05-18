AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar has surged by 62 pips or 0.80% against the US Dollar since yesterday's trading session. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern on Monday.

Given that a breakout had occurred, buyers are likely to pressure the exchange rate higher during Tuesday's trading session. The possible target for the AUD/USD pair could be near the 0.7860 level.

However, a resistance level at 0.7823 could provide a barrier for bullish traders in the shorter term.