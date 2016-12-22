AUD/USD analysis: Break below 0.7140 should result in steeper decline

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7203

The AUD/USD pair fell to a fresh 6-month low of 0.7194 this Thursday, with a sharp intraday decline in base metal weighing on the Aussie. Copper fell to its lowest in over a month this Thursday, although it trimmed its daily losses ahead of the close. Iron ore prices also fell, down to $76 per tonne. There are no economic releases scheduled in Australia for this upcoming Asian session, and with Japan on holidays, the AUD/USD pair will likely remain confined to a tight range. From a technical point of view, the price is hovering around the 61.8% retracement of this year's early rally, a major Fibonacci resistance. Mid May, the pair challenged this region for the first time, falling as low as 0.7144 before recovering sharply near the 0.7800 region, making of such low the key support for this upcoming days, as a break below it should see the slide extending towards the critical 0.7000 figure. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is bearish, as the price continued developing below a bearish 20 SMA, currently around 0.7240, while the Momentum indicator lacks directional strength within bearish territory, but the RSI turned lower after a modest upward correction, currently at 32, anticipating some further slides for this Friday.

Support: levels: 0.7175 0.7140 0.7100

Resistance levels: 0.7240 0.7290 0.7330

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD